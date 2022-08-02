UN "Sustainability" Schemes Behind War on Farmers & Food

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The United Nations Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals are behind the global war against farmers and ranchers, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. The UN scheme, which is supposed to make the world more "sustainable," is directly linked to various government policies around the world that are having a catastrophic impact on agriculture. Meanwhile, Big Business is involved, too, partly through the World Economic Forum. Eventually, the UN and the WEF hope to fundamentally transform the food supply--and the world--by centralizing control over production and consumption.