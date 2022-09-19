Create New Account
26-14 The People Won't Forget It!
We the People, WILL NOT FORGET all the BS that happened when the powers that are, perpetuated the covid plandemic test run.  All the lives that were destroyed as a result of stupid democrat governor's draconian lock-downs, & the damage done to kids not going to school to learn, is yet to be seen and/or calculated.   Bill Gates elevates himself to be the Savior of the world.  Free stimulus payments then are being paid back now through the highest inflation we've ever seen...  democrats are bald-face liars and cheats, hellbent on making sure the people of the United States, are subjugated under the rule of the evil one. 

