Top 3 Anti-Federalist Arguments: Controversy over the Constitution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Was the Constitution a recipe for tyranny? That's what Patrick Henry, Brutus, Federal Farmer and many other Anti-Federalists feared. In this episode, we'll explore three of their top arguments against ratification and their warnings about centralized power as a massive threat to liberty.
Path to Liberty: June 19, 2024