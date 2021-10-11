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TASA - Sept 06, 2021 - 4) The Federation is not the "Federal Government" - Justice Anna Webinar
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10 views • October 11, 2021
The Federation is not the "Federal government", that's a fundamentals understanding our people have to have, the Federation is NOT the foreign corporate subcontractors. The Federation is the American Federation of the State, the actual American government in the international jurisdiction, and it's the only mechanism or the only club to keep the foreign sub-contractors working according to the international jurisdiction where they. The federation holds the contracts with the principles. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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