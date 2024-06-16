Profound How King Crimson in the 1960's Released their song, " In The Court of The Crimson King",

and Now King Charles had a Portrait Made to Match The Title and Lyrics, "To Summon the FIRE WITCH ," !!!

No Coincidence here !!! Truly The Man of Sin Will be Revealed in His Time, and It's Drawing NIGH !!!

King Charles is only one of MANY Candidates for that Position Described in SCRIPTURE , "The Man of Sin" !!!





