VAERSː ⚕ THREE RECENT REPORTS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
62 views • 23 hours ago

These cases:

36 yr old SC fem

http://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D441F654

48 yr old Arkansas fem.

http://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D441F655

28 yr old Michigan male

http://wonder.cdc.gov/controller/saved/D8/D441F657

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/i32NH46BYGMI/


Meanwhile, these assclowns are still at their White genocide: Mass. public school district says students not up-to-date on vaccines can’t return to class in fall


https://www.boston25news.com/news/local/mass-public-school-district-says-students-not-up-to-date-vaccines-cant-return-class-fall/AMPV3MJBSNAETIT6EQAVQY4GWU/


COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯

Originally posted on May 16, 2020 @ https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html [Orwellized by Google]


So...what does VfB say? [recall the story of the infant murder]


Well, I've researched GMOs for some time, and the correlation I'm making is that you will be converted into a GMO if you accept the shot - your body will, like an ear of BT corn, produce toxins within your own body, hastening a planned cellular breakdown.


How's that?


https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine

Keywords
infanticidevaerswhite genocidetime bombcovidiocracy
