Mysterious Blue Lights Moments Before Morocco's Devastating Earthquake

12 Sept 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MinWWRcup1Q



Countless videos of the deadly earthquake that struck Morocco have flooded the internet over the past 24 hours, documenting the scale of the tragedy and the desperate efforts to save people trapped under the rubble.

At least 2,400 people died in the earthquake that hit Marrakesh and surrounding towns and villages on Friday night, with rescue teams racing against time to find people trapped under rubble.

But there are also some security camera videos which, according to foreign media, were shot a few minutes before the deadly earthquake, where some mysterious lights are seen in the sky three minutes before the earthquake began.

While the cause of this phenomenon is not known, it is not the first time something like this has been noticed before a major earthquake. Similar videos appeared before the devastating earthquakes in Turkey earlier this year.

One theory about these "earthquake lights" is that their appearance is linked to seismic activity in the area or even volcanic eruptions, however their connection to the above-mentioned phenomena has not been scientifically verified.

Although there have been many reports of strange lights in the sky before devastating earthquakes in recent decades, with the first video circulating in 1965 when the earthquake occurred in Japan, there is no definitive answer, only speculation.

Furthermore, strange lights do not always appear, as the media points out. However, when they do occur, they tend to be near the epicenter of the earthquake, when tectonic activity is at its peak.