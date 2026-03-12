Iran: Russia's Emergencies Ministry delivered more than 13 tons of medicine to Iran via a dedicated Il-76 cargo flight, carried out on direct orders from President Putin

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Russia's Emergencies Ministry has delivered more than 13 tons of medicine to Iran via a dedicated Il-76 cargo flight, carried out on direct orders from President Vladimir Putin. The shipment was transferred to Iranian government representatives in Azerbaijan and forwarded into Iran.
Russia is simultaneously providing Iran with targeting intelligence and humanitarian aid while the United States and Israel are in the second week of an active bombing campaign against the country.