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The Nature of Islam
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31 views • November 28, 2020
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Colin Liddell, Andy Nowicki, and Richard Spencer discuss the nature of Islam in 2012.
Liddell contends that just as Christianity overcompensated for the barbarism, aggression, and violence of Northern Europeans by pushing them in a more peaceful direction, Islam had the opposite effect, overcompensating for the passivity and submissiveness of Southern and Eastern Mediterranean societies by pushing them in a more martial direction.
Colin Liddell, Andy Nowicki, and Richard Spencer discuss the nature of Islam in 2012.
Liddell contends that just as Christianity overcompensated for the barbarism, aggression, and violence of Northern Europeans by pushing them in a more peaceful direction, Islam had the opposite effect, overcompensating for the passivity and submissiveness of Southern and Eastern Mediterranean societies by pushing them in a more martial direction.
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