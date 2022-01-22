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Doctor Tells Patient On Phonecall Not To Take Any More COVID Vaccines Because They’ll Soon Be Halted Globally
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397 views • January 22, 2022
MIRRORED from https://thecovidworld.com/bombshell-doctor-tells-patient-on-phonecall-not-to-take-any-more-covid-vaccines-because-theyll-soon-be-halted-globally/
A shocking video has emerged on social media of a doctor telling a UK woman not to take any more COVID vaccines as the shots are about to be halted globally.
In the video, a woman named Chelsea Harman had called a doctor last week in a telemedicine appointment after she had developed 3 lumps on her head following her first shot on Friday, January 14th. Shockingly, the doctor whose name is unknown, then tells her not to take any more shots as the worldwide vaccination scheme is about to come to an end as new information has emerged that the public has not yet been made aware of.
A shocking video has emerged on social media of a doctor telling a UK woman not to take any more COVID vaccines as the shots are about to be halted globally.
In the video, a woman named Chelsea Harman had called a doctor last week in a telemedicine appointment after she had developed 3 lumps on her head following her first shot on Friday, January 14th. Shockingly, the doctor whose name is unknown, then tells her not to take any more shots as the worldwide vaccination scheme is about to come to an end as new information has emerged that the public has not yet been made aware of.
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