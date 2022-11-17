The Gods of Eden Ch. 19 Luther & the Rose (Illuminiati)

#illuminati #rosicrucianThey Came To Earth Millions Of Years

Ago To Spread The Poison Of Hatred,

War And Catastrophe...

They Are With Us Still...





Human history is a seemingly endless succession of bloody conflicts and devastating turmoil. Yet, inexplicably, in the light of astonishing intellectual and technological advancement, Man's progress has been halted in one crucial area: he still indulges the primitive beast within and makes war upon his neighbors.





As a result of seven years of intense research, William Bramley has uncovered the sinister thread that links humanity's darkest events -- from the wars of the ancient pharaohs to the assassination of JFK. In this remarkable, shocking and absolutely compelling work, Bramley presents disturbing evidence of an alien presence on Earth -- extraterrestrial visitors who have conspired to dominate Humankind through violence and chaos since the beginning of time...a conspiracy which continues to this very day.





You can help support me with buy me a coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/eoctv





I earn $10 and you earn $10 on Poshmark if you sign and enter my code KINDA_CRUNCHY https://posh.mk/u90e8sew6tb





Shop my closet: https://poshmark.com/closet/kinda_cru...





Email: [email protected]





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ex...





https://www.bitchute.com/channel/elLh...





https://rumble.com/c/c-1839475





https://locals.com/member/EOCChannel





https://odysee.com/@EOCClips:ae1633c3...