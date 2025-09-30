Only one Positive Direction exists - UFOs -all others degenerate, including 3i/ATLAS

What is happening this week beginning with Generals & Admirals meeting in Quantico, Virginia? .."Government"/Corporate/OneWorldOrder bankruptcy turmoil=collapse! THEIR solution?: war! ?

CoasttoCoastAM radio https://www.coasttocoastam.com/show/2025-09-28-show/ guest: John Priestland's Report on UAP/UFO - facing the facts so then we can "Move on-ward." - http://unhidden.org/ -

Vril Society link: Maria Orsic https://standuphistorian.com/world-history/the-curious-case-of-maria-orsic/

The DeepState-Satanists only want everyone else [The Public] to have ONE future TimeLine. ..No choice! -a ONE World Order. ..ONE A.I. Corporation! ="You shall own nothing!"

The problem/debacle: No one can be looked upon to tell you (educate you) about 'The Bigger Picture' - but one White Hat? ..Who is not recognized. (However: Has the 'Dumbing-Down' been successful?) ..And a Fiduciary [in trust]:

#5538. International Public Notice: There Are Fifty Union States http://annavonreitz.com/fiftyunionstates.pdf

September 20th - https://annavonreitz.com/whitehatgenerals.pdf - "You will be our International Military, and you will be respected and trusted

again. Our State Militias that are now called "National Guards" will be

called State Militias again, and not be used as cheap shock troops in foreign

mercenary conflicts.

And neither one, not the regular military forces and not the National Guard

will be wasted on war for profit schemes and commercial mercenary 'wars' and slimy Black Ops anymore."

#5546. International Public Notice: The Law of Kinds -- Notice to U.S. Armed Forces http://annavonreitz.com/noticetousarmedforces.pdf

#5548. http://annavonreitz.com/september242025.pdf

#5532. International Public Notice: National and Individual Identity Theft http://annavonreitz.com/identitytheft.pdf

#5551. International Public Notice: How They Did It -- The Abuse of Public Trusts http://annavonreitz.com/abuseofpublictrusts.pdf

What’s the Plan?

– Are you looking for anyone? Listen to the music: “Holding out for a hero.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWcASV2sey0