422) Sabrina comments Lt. Col. Thomas Bearden (1988) Secret Super Weapons Drove Disarmament Negotiations
Source – Psinergy channel; March 28, 2024

Dutchsinse & the GIG and you, the node on their network .. of electrical signals:

https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.8DF0DFF7-D4D1-41E5-A94D-A86958E26E97:c


Dutchsinse recently streamed research by Lt. Col. Thomas Bearden (ret.) that has been suppressed about scalar weapons and beneficial therapies. His books, etc. are very hard to find: "Secret Super Weapons That Drive Disarmament Negotiations - Lt. Col. Thomas Bearden (1988) D.E.W : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gv2IHQ1Xl9s

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Global_Information_Grid

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Network-centric_warfare

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sensor

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2024-02-29/inside-project-maven-the-us-military-s-ai-project

https://www.opengroup.org/sosa

https://www.cdc.gov/globalhealth/healthprotection/idsr/index.html

https://community.fs.com/article/tcpip-vs-osi-whats-the-difference-between-the-two-models.html

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcm.884

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig2

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41928-021-00614-9


How does electromagnetic warfare work?

A more precise definition is a military or intelligence operation that uses all or parts of the electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) – radio waves, microwaves, millimeter waves, infrared, visible light, ultra violet light, x-rays, and gamma rays – to detect actions or communications, protect against enemy activities, ...

https://ieee-dataport.org/documents/diat-%CE%BCradhar-radar-micro-doppler-signature-dataset-human-suspicious-activity-recognition

https://rumble.com/v4lnz3x-d.u.m.b.s.-secrecy-breeds-conspiracy.html

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7909758/

https://rumble.com/v4lx7to-antarctica-sky-ice-episode-1.html

https://www.gaia.com/article/the-ark-of-gabriel-unearthing-an-ancient-secret-weapon

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/channel-characterization-of-magnetic-human-body-communication/

Magnetic human body communication: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biotelemetry

https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua


