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BUCHENWALD, DEATH BY A MEAL, (Remake) May 29, 2021
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2 views • May 29, 2021
Jim and Diane Present Jim's Discussion from Dean Irenbod's, BUCHENWALD, A DUMB-DUMB PORTRAYAL OF EVIL. In DEATH BY A MEAL, the Allies took over Buchenwald and as soon as they started feeding them, more inmates died from OVER nutrition than when the Germans were in charge.
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