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Get Biblical Understanding #82 - Discernment
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1 CORINTHIANS 12:8-10 For to one is given by the Spirit the word of wisdom; to another the word of knowledge by the same Spirit; To another faith by the same Spirit; to another the gifts of healing by the same Spirit; To another the working of miracles; to another prophecy; to another discerning of spirits; to another divers kinds of tongues; to another the interpretation of tongues:
1 CORINTHIANS 15:33-34 Be not deceived: evil communications [company] corrupt good manners [habits]. Awake to righteousness, and sin not; for some have not the knowledge of God: I speak this to your shame.
1 CORINTHIANS 16:13-14 Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong. Let all your things be done with charity.
2 CORINTHIANS 2:11 Lest Satan should get an advantage of us: for we are not ignorant of his devices.
2 CORINTHIANS 11:13-15 For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ. And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.
EPHESIANS 4:14-15 That we henceforth be no more children, tossed to and fro, and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the sleight of men, and cunning craftiness, whereby they lie in wait to deceive; But speaking the truth in love, may grow up into him in all things, which is the head, even Christ:
EPHESIANS 5:8-11 For ye were sometimes darkness, but now are ye light in the Lord: walk as children of light: (For the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness and righteousness and truth;) Proving what is acceptable unto the Lord. And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.
EPHESIANS 5:14-17 Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light. See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, Redeeming the time, because the days are evil. Wherefore be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is.
EPHESIANS 6:18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;
PHILIPPIANS 1:9-10 And this I pray, that your love may abound yet more and more in knowledge and in all judgment [discernment]; That ye may approve things that are excellent; that ye may be sincere and without offence till the day of Christ;
PHILIPPIANS 3:2 Beware of dogs, beware of evil workers, beware of the concision.
More about the Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Our website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
1 CORINTHIANS 12:8-10 For to one is given by the Spirit the word of wisdom; to another the word of knowledge by the same Spirit; To another faith by the same Spirit; to another the gifts of healing by the same Spirit; To another the working of miracles; to another prophecy; to another discerning of spirits; to another divers kinds of tongues; to another the interpretation of tongues:
1 CORINTHIANS 15:33-34 Be not deceived: evil communications [company] corrupt good manners [habits]. Awake to righteousness, and sin not; for some have not the knowledge of God: I speak this to your shame.
1 CORINTHIANS 16:13-14 Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong. Let all your things be done with charity.
2 CORINTHIANS 2:11 Lest Satan should get an advantage of us: for we are not ignorant of his devices.
2 CORINTHIANS 11:13-15 For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ. And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.
EPHESIANS 4:14-15 That we henceforth be no more children, tossed to and fro, and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the sleight of men, and cunning craftiness, whereby they lie in wait to deceive; But speaking the truth in love, may grow up into him in all things, which is the head, even Christ:
EPHESIANS 5:8-11 For ye were sometimes darkness, but now are ye light in the Lord: walk as children of light: (For the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness and righteousness and truth;) Proving what is acceptable unto the Lord. And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.
EPHESIANS 5:14-17 Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light. See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, Redeeming the time, because the days are evil. Wherefore be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is.
EPHESIANS 6:18 Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;
PHILIPPIANS 1:9-10 And this I pray, that your love may abound yet more and more in knowledge and in all judgment [discernment]; That ye may approve things that are excellent; that ye may be sincere and without offence till the day of Christ;
PHILIPPIANS 3:2 Beware of dogs, beware of evil workers, beware of the concision.
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