The 'Censored' Controlled Opposition Psyops Mike Tyson ft Alex Jones Podcast! [01.06.2022]

Note: The Satanic Psychopathic Hash and Drug Consuming Controlled Opposition Psyops are everywere...And I don't give a shit if people are 'Brainwashed' with Predictive Programming (MKultra), Social Engineering, Cognitive Dissonance, Mass Formation or Mass Psychosis...How many people follow and listen to Mike Tyson=Do you have a special obligation on what you say and how you live your life when you are a public person?Yeah Mike Tyson was (and is) a Great Fighter, no one is fucking with him... I also followed and have seen all his fights... But... Is it to pass as an example for our children and young people that you openly in public boast that you smoking Hash and Weed every day and taking psychedelic drugs like mushrooms, shrooms, LSD and the like?And going public under the influence of drugs?Does Mike Tyson also wish and want that all children and youth shall follow his 'eksample' how to live their life?Is this the world and 'The New Normal' he want's for all children?I grew up in this 'environment', was even part of it (still is but now clean) my uncles sold hash daily and drank since I was a little boy and I still know many people (incl many danish publick 'Freedom Fighters' (Pedophilia etc) who live this kind of life and they are all totally Fucked in their brain (KUK-KUK) (a danish slang is often use to describe these people)...So I again have to say, stay the Fuck away from Hash, booze and beer and especially drugs...What Mike Tyson here tells (example the Ukraine/Rusia 'War' - and he also believe that 'viruses' excist, Alex Jones to) also clearly shows that he is "KUK-KUK" his brain are also totally fucked.. Also with the many 'episodes' of violence (inclusive towards women) he has been involved in throughout his life... Just my opinion...!Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson:Weed, shrooms and arm-wrestling The Game all in one Mike Tyson podcastNew York Post |10 days ago--A much hyped interview that was set to be broadcast on boxing legend Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast with Alex Jones was censored after Tyson's production company reportedly came under pressure from Big Tech and other outside groups.Exclusively on Banned.VideoSource: Summit NewsMike Tyson Podcast With Alex Jones Censored After Pressure From Big TechA much hyped interview that was set to be broadcast on boxing legend Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast with Alex Jones was censored after Tyson’s production company reportedly came under pressure from Big Tech and other outside groups.Mike Tyson Podcast With Alex Jones Censored After Pressure From Big TechMike Tyson responds to claim he could intervene to stop Russia's war on UkraineFormer world heavyweight champion Tyson was appearing on the controversial American radio host Alex Jones' show when he was asked if he could do anything to help in the war between Russia and UkraineFaithHopeLove75an hour agoAll I remember about Mike is that he raped a girl in my city & went to prison in my city in which the prison fixed it up for him so he could still live the life of luxury. You lost credibility w me on that one. Did you ask why he beat the crap out of that white kid on a plane recently? Anyone else would've been removed from the plane by Federal Agents & did time for committing violence on a plane. He couldn't have just made the airline move the kid somewhere else? Great job AJ.594,479 views · Jun 1, 2022The Alex Jones Show