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Prepare for the death wave!
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274 views • August 11, 2021
Temporary body storage services for the next 4 years in case of an excess death situation.
They know people will die from the covid death vaccines in the coming years, and are preparing for it.
Keywords: Prepare, Death, Wave, Shock, UK, Body Bags
Hashtags: #BodyBags #Death #UK
Source: https://t.me/endtimesapokalypse
They know people will die from the covid death vaccines in the coming years, and are preparing for it.
Keywords: Prepare, Death, Wave, Shock, UK, Body Bags
Hashtags: #BodyBags #Death #UK
Source: https://t.me/endtimesapokalypse
Keywords
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