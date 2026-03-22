🪖🇺🇸🇮🇷 Trump embroiled US in Iran war it can't militarily win - Daniel Davis

Trump’s erratic messaging claiming that he has blown Iran off the map, followed by an ultimatum to get them to open up the Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours is a “batch of irrational, contradictory, and self-defeating actions, devoid of any strategy,” says retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis.



💬 “This is about as unhinged as it gets,” he notes.



All claims that the Iranian missile ability to strike targets in the region is all been eliminated are “self-evidently untrue,” he points out.



He speculates whether Trump is “either recognizing the danger to the US and to our economy, and that he's losing the ability to keep the price of oil below 100 dollars a barrel, or it's just that he is losing cognitive capability.”

Source @Daniel Davis/Deep Dive

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