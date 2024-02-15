Dr. Joel Wallach - Chocolate is it our friend? - Daily with Doc 2/14/24





Today Dr. Wallach, on Valentine’s Day talked about the treat most of us just love – Chocolate.

Dr. Joel Wallach discusses chocolate, it's historical uses and benefits. What forms of chocolate could be beneficial to our nutritional regime.

Dr. Wallach also spoke on Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) and Prions. Parkinson’s Disease in people being the same as CWD in Deer.





Doc fielded questions on;

Blood Transfusion,

Oxalates in Chocolate,

Haemoglobin levels.

Diabetes,

Fluid on the Lungs, and

Skins of Potatoes and Sweet Potatoes.





