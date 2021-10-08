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Comirnaty FDA Approval Deception EUA Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates Passports Lockdowns Restrictions
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20 views • October 08, 2021
Comirnaty FDA Approval Deception EUA Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates Passports Lockdowns Restrictions
Tim Truth
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/comirnaty-not-available-in-usa:3
https://rumble.com/vnhncv-october-8-2021.html
Comirnaty IS NOT Being Produced In USA. Same? Or Improved Spike Production? Contradictory Claims
Tim Truth
https://rumble.com/vmrcfz-wheres-comirnaty-is-there-really-an-fda-approved-covid-vax-available-in-us-.html
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Searching-for-Comirnaty:3
WHERE'S COMIRNATY? Is There Really An FDA Approved Covid Vax Available In US? Calling Pharmacies
Tim Truth
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/comirnaty-not-available-in-usa:3
https://rumble.com/vnhncv-october-8-2021.html
Comirnaty IS NOT Being Produced In USA. Same? Or Improved Spike Production? Contradictory Claims
Tim Truth
https://rumble.com/vmrcfz-wheres-comirnaty-is-there-really-an-fda-approved-covid-vax-available-in-us-.html
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Searching-for-Comirnaty:3
WHERE'S COMIRNATY? Is There Really An FDA Approved Covid Vax Available In US? Calling Pharmacies
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