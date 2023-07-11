Create New Account
More Proof the Dead are Emitting BLUETOOTH Signals
The Prisoner
8624 Subscribers
Published 15 hours ago

Random Bluetooth pings when near graves of those deceased in 2021-2023.

Very rural cemetery with no houses in proximity and extremely low traffic (Google satellite imagery of location at end of video).

Mirrored - PatriotGinj

Keywords
vaxxeddeademittingbluetooth signals

