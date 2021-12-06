Hidden Danger in Babies Formula Revealed (Modermælkserstatning)[03.12.2021]

Note: And what about all the other finish-made baby-food from the Satanist?Proof? -> Are the Satanist Trying To Kill us 'Softly'? [25.06.2021]Formula milk, also known as baby formula or infant formula, is usually made from cows' milk that has been treated to make it more suitable for babies. ... Formula milk provides babies with the nutrients they need to grow and develop. However, it does not have the same health benefits as breast milk for you and your baby.Baby formula or breastfeeding? New legal actions have uncovered hidden dangers of certain baby formulas. Meanwhile, the overall health and wellness benefits of breastfeeding for not only the baby, but the mother as well, continues to stack up.The Highwire with Del Bigtree - 47781 subscribers