How to Protect Your Health - With Dr. Mark Sherwood

In this episode of A StoneWall's Perspective Podcast, Alex interviews former Oklahoma Gubernatorial Candidate, hope dealer, and naturopathic doctor Mark Sherwood. Dr. Sherwood has become a good friend of Alex's over the past year or so, as well as a good friend to A StoneWall's Perspective Podcast. In this episode, Alex and Dr. Sherwood discuss his newest movie "Heaven's Date."





Dr. Sherwood and Alex also discuss the health crisis that Americans are faced with in the twenty-first century. People often talk about how they want to be healthier, yet they do not do what it takes to become healthier. Because of this problem, Drs. Mark & Michele Sherwood are offering people solutions! Dr. Sherwood prescribes life in every discussion that he has with people. There was an instance in which I asked Dr. Sherwood about a health concern that I had, and he told me that it was the way that I was eating. The things that we put in our bodies drastically affect our health.





If you go to sherwood.tv/stonewall, you have three options that you can choose from for discounts on different health plans! I completely endorse ALL THREE of these options and recommend them to ALL of you! If you want to get your health back on track, go to sherwood.tv/stonewall for an opportunity to get YOUR health back on track!