Dr. Harvey Risch shares medical insight and health tips on the newest COVID variant.
Just the News | Dr. Harvey Risch shares medical insight and health tips on the newest COVID variant.


Dr. Harvey Risch, Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology at Yale School of Public Health, talks about the new rising COVID variant FL.1.5.1, whose most susceptible, and how Americans should prepare their immune systems ahead of flu season.


source:

https://rumble.com/v38zggo-dr.-harvey-risch-shares-medical-insight-and-health-tips-on-the-newest-covid.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=33

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

