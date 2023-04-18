scabelum.com

Luis de Miguel entrevista a Nadiya Popel, sobre de Metastasis tumorales
También entrevistará a Jacob Shekrel, sociólogo y antropólogo que nos dice que el mundo que conocemos está cambiando ante nuestros ojos, Un grupo minoritario que controla la industria y la hace totalitaria.
Limitan la libertad humana, dañar la naturaleza y nuestra salud.
Y que si queremos dejar a nuestros hijos un mundo como lo conocíamos, debemos despertar y tomar acción.
Esta noche hablaremos de valores históricos que se deben conocer y vivir por ellos. (18 de abril 2023)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.