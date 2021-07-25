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Help me out here. WTF did Slow Joe just say??? (2021-7-25)
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1092 views • July 25, 2021
It’s become the “laurel or yanny” controversy of 2021. Slow Joe has spoken a lot of nonsense in his short time as president, but never before has he made Americans unsure if he’s even speaking English anymore. Let’s see if you can make out what he’s saying. Give it a listen:
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