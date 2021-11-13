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Mark Passio - Die Wissenschaft der natürlichen Gesetze - Komplette Dokumentation
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426 views • November 13, 2021
Ist die Menschheit wirklich frei? Gibt es universelle Gesetze, die für das menschliche Verhalten gelten? Hat unser Wissen oder unsere Unkenntnis dieser Gesetze Auswirkungen auf unsere kollektive Freiheit als Spezies? In diesem einzigartigen Dokumentarfilm geht Mark Passio diesen Fragen und unserem derzeitigen Verständnis der universellen Kräfte nach, die das tägliche Leben eines jeden von uns beeinflussen.
Ausführender Produzent: Mark Passio. Assoziierte Produzenten: Leiha Boone, Joel Torres. Videobearbeitung: Joel Torres. Audio-Bearbeitung: Nicholas Tsolainos, Joel Torres. Filmografie: Patrick Leach. 3D-Grafik und Animation: Law Stewart, Tom Shepperd, Andrius Stankus. Zusätzliche Grafiken: Brett Hatton, Steve Miele, Becca Godwin. Filmmusik: Logan Hart, Nicholas Tsolainos, Erik Barnes, Nadia Di Gregorio.
Mark Passios Website:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/
Direkte Spenden:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donate
Spenden für Geschenke:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donation-gifts
Soziale Medien:
https://www.facebook.com/whatonearth93
https://www.facebook.com/OneGreatWorkNetwork
https://www.facebook.com/WhatOnEarthIsHappening
https://www.facebook.com/MarkPassioMedia
Meine Werke findet Ihr hier:
One Great Work Network:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk
YT:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnYAKmlbcxhpXCR5KIAyqKw
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3d9uwsGWyR3d/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alphavuk
Odyssee:
https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7
Telegram:
t.me/Alphavuk_Mark_Passio
t.me/Alphavuk_Zusatzmaterial
t.me/Adrenochrom_Pedogate
t.me/Newsvuk
Meine Website:
www.alphavuk.net
Vielen Dank für Dein freiwilliges & bedingungsloses Geschenk:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk/donate/
Ausführender Produzent: Mark Passio. Assoziierte Produzenten: Leiha Boone, Joel Torres. Videobearbeitung: Joel Torres. Audio-Bearbeitung: Nicholas Tsolainos, Joel Torres. Filmografie: Patrick Leach. 3D-Grafik und Animation: Law Stewart, Tom Shepperd, Andrius Stankus. Zusätzliche Grafiken: Brett Hatton, Steve Miele, Becca Godwin. Filmmusik: Logan Hart, Nicholas Tsolainos, Erik Barnes, Nadia Di Gregorio.
Mark Passios Website:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/
Direkte Spenden:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donate
Spenden für Geschenke:
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/donation-gifts
Soziale Medien:
https://www.facebook.com/whatonearth93
https://www.facebook.com/OneGreatWorkNetwork
https://www.facebook.com/WhatOnEarthIsHappening
https://www.facebook.com/MarkPassioMedia
Meine Werke findet Ihr hier:
One Great Work Network:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk
YT:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnYAKmlbcxhpXCR5KIAyqKw
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3d9uwsGWyR3d/
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alphavuk
Odyssee:
https://odysee.com/@Alphavuk:7
Telegram:
t.me/Alphavuk_Mark_Passio
t.me/Alphavuk_Zusatzmaterial
t.me/Adrenochrom_Pedogate
t.me/Newsvuk
Meine Website:
www.alphavuk.net
Vielen Dank für Dein freiwilliges & bedingungsloses Geschenk:
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/alpha-vuk/donate/
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