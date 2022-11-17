17/11/1973 ΕΝΑ ΠΟΛΥΤΕΧΝΕΙΟ ΤΟΤΕ ΩΣ ΔΟΥΡΕΙΟΣ ΙΠΠΟΣ ΓΕΜΑΤΟΣ ΜΕ ΕΦΙΆΛΤΕΣ....
ΚΙ ΕΝΑ ΠΟΛΥΤΕΧΝΕΙΟ ΩΣ ΣΗΜΕΡΑ...17/11/2022
ΠΟΥ ΕΔΩ ΚΑΙ ΔΥΟΜΙΣΗ ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΚΙΝΕΙΤΑΙ ΑΝΑΜΕΣΑ ΜΑΣ Μ'ΕΝΑ ΔΟΥΡΕΙΟ ΙΠΠΟ ΓΕΜΑΤΟ ΕΦΙΑΛΤΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΑΡΡΩΣΤΟΥΣ ΔΑΙΜΟΝΕΣ...
ΤΥΧΑΙΑ Η ΗΜΕΡΟΜΗΝΙΑ; ΔΕΝ ΝΟΜΙΖΩ!!!
