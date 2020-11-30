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ARMED CONVOY TRAVEL IN CALIFORNIA, HAWAII, NEW YORK, AND OTHER COMMUNIST STATES;AND COUNTRIES LIKE NZ, AU, UK, CA
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133 views • November 30, 2020
The Immortal
6.23K subscribers
Mounted vehicle tactics to survive in a violent environment.
COMBATING WARPSPEED
UNCONSTITUTIONAL COVID-19 AND FRAUDULENT PCR TESTING CHECKPOINTS
TRAVEL UNMOLESTED PATRIOTS AND IF LAW ENFORCEMENT WISH TO ATTACK YOU CONVOY THEN BE PREPARED.
CALIFORNIA
HAWAII
NEW YORK
NEVADA
TEXAS
FLORIDA
AND ANY OTHER COMMUNIST CONTROLLED U.S. STATES AND COUNTRIES
6.23K subscribers
Mounted vehicle tactics to survive in a violent environment.
COMBATING WARPSPEED
UNCONSTITUTIONAL COVID-19 AND FRAUDULENT PCR TESTING CHECKPOINTS
TRAVEL UNMOLESTED PATRIOTS AND IF LAW ENFORCEMENT WISH TO ATTACK YOU CONVOY THEN BE PREPARED.
CALIFORNIA
HAWAII
NEW YORK
NEVADA
TEXAS
FLORIDA
AND ANY OTHER COMMUNIST CONTROLLED U.S. STATES AND COUNTRIES
Keywords
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