It was 14 years ago, on 5th April 2010, @WikiLeaks released the 'Collateral Murder' video; a classified US military video

This posted yesterday... 14 years ago today, on 5th April 2010, @WikiLeaks released the 'Collateral Murder' video; a classified US military video depicting three airstrikes from a US Apache helicopter on July 12, 2007 in the Iraqi suburb of New Baghdad. This attack included the indiscriminate slaying of over a dozen people, including two Reuters news journalists and a van carrying two children to school along with their father.

