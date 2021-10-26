POLICE FORCES ARE FIGHTING BACK AGAINST MANDATORY VACCINES JUST AS PROMISED! THIS 👏 IS 👏 HUGE!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
pressfortruth
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
Police and military personnel are often used as the violent enforcement arm of the state but what happens what agents within that institution say NO and they refuse to go along with the orders of said state? In Canada multiple police forces are doing just that and many of them have joined together to publicly voice their opposition to mandatory vaccines by forming the “Mounties For Freedom”. In their letter to the RCMP commissioner they make the following opening statement: We respectfully submit this open letter to express our most sincere concerns and resolute stand against the forced coercive medical intervention of Canadians, and against the undue discrimination experienced by those exercising their lawful right to bodily autonomy. We are not against vaccinations, but as law enforcement officers, we cannot in good conscience willingly participate in enforcing mandates that we believe go against the best interests of the people we protect.
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth goes over the RCMP’s open letter and most importantly their call to action which will hopefully lead to Canadians having the right to choose to get the Covid-19(84) vaccine rather than being coerced into it as is the current modus operandi.
If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
ODYSEE ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavingspider
FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
BAYSTON➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
Sources:
https://mounties4freedom.ca
https://www.newsy.com/stories/nyc-police-union-sues-over-mayor-s-covid-19-vaccine-mandate/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cdc-director-unvaccinated-police-government-workers-be-sent-education-and-counseling
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1453061341472821255
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over