Ukraine, Russia agree deal over grain exports DW News

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Jul 22, 2022 A deal has been signed to allow the resumption of grain shipments from Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea following months of Russian blockades.

Representatives from both sides attended the signing in Istanbul, along with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and UN secretary general Antonio Guterres. It's hoped that reopening the ports and allowing grain to leave Ukraine will help ease global food prices, which have spiked in recent months.

At the signing ceremony Mr. Guterres stressed the deal's significance, calling it an 'agreement for the world.'





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