CCP Election Support for Trudeau

CSIS (Canadian Security Intelligence Service) report points to CCP Canadian election meddling by China. Trudeau is an admirer of China, and their government system. So, Canada has a communist dictator.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.