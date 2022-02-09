Are People Really Getting Sick of Covid - Another Look at the Information

Dr Sam Bailey, a NZ Doctor looks at Covid in a different perspective. MANY of you realise that "Covid" is a scam, the question still gets asked: What Is Making People Sick?Here is Dr Sam Bailey's overview in 16 minutes.Obviously, she can't cover everything, but she tries to summarise things in a cheeky way 😁Sam brings up Australian Covid/Influenza numbers, something that I've been deeply researching. The numbers don't make sense to call what we had as a 'pandemic'.In 2021 the Australian Bureau of Statistics cited Coronavirus was listed 38th in what were the highest causes of fatalities in Australia. And even then the news reports when referring to a death in a child or a reasonably young adult (anyone under 60), covid was in the headline but deeper in the story explained that there were other causes such as heart attacks, or cancer, or other deadly reasons why the person died. It's all been propaganda.Please visit Doctor Sam Bailey's Odysee Channel for more of her content.Credit Doctor Sam Bailey