© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are People Really Getting Sick of Covid - Another Look at the Information
Follow
0
Share
Report
43 views • February 09, 2022
Dr Sam Bailey, a NZ Doctor looks at Covid in a different perspective. MANY of you realise that "Covid" is a scam, the question still gets asked: What Is Making People Sick?
Here is Dr Sam Bailey's overview in 16 minutes.
Obviously, she can't cover everything, but she tries to summarise things in a cheeky way 😁
Sam brings up Australian Covid/Influenza numbers, something that I've been deeply researching. The numbers don't make sense to call what we had as a 'pandemic'.
In 2021 the Australian Bureau of Statistics cited Coronavirus was listed 38th in what were the highest causes of fatalities in Australia. And even then the news reports when referring to a death in a child or a reasonably young adult (anyone under 60), covid was in the headline but deeper in the story explained that there were other causes such as heart attacks, or cancer, or other deadly reasons why the person died. It's all been propaganda.
Please visit Doctor Sam Bailey's Odysee Channel for more of her content.
Credit Doctor Sam Bailey
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
https://drsambailey.com
Here is Dr Sam Bailey's overview in 16 minutes.
Obviously, she can't cover everything, but she tries to summarise things in a cheeky way 😁
Sam brings up Australian Covid/Influenza numbers, something that I've been deeply researching. The numbers don't make sense to call what we had as a 'pandemic'.
In 2021 the Australian Bureau of Statistics cited Coronavirus was listed 38th in what were the highest causes of fatalities in Australia. And even then the news reports when referring to a death in a child or a reasonably young adult (anyone under 60), covid was in the headline but deeper in the story explained that there were other causes such as heart attacks, or cancer, or other deadly reasons why the person died. It's all been propaganda.
Please visit Doctor Sam Bailey's Odysee Channel for more of her content.
Credit Doctor Sam Bailey
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
https://drsambailey.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.