Chuck Missler Revelation Session 12 The 70th Week

Chuck Missler Revelation Session 12 The 70th Week12 of 24





The Book of Revelation

by Chuck Missler

The Book of Revelation is the only book of the Bible that promises a special blessing to the reader.1 (Many verses in the Bible encourage reading God's Word--in general--but only one book has the "audacity" to claim, in effect, "Read me, I'm special.")





What is surprising is that, even for many avid Bible readers, this book is overlooked or neglected. One would expect just the opposite.





There are many reasons why this book invariably results in a special blessing to the diligent inquirer. Perhaps the most basic blessing accrues from the fact that in order to understand the back ground of the many idioms and allusions, one will have to trace back into virtually every book of the Bible.





The Book of Revelation consists of 404 verses which contain over 800 allusions to the Old Testament alone!2 One reason the book appears so strange to the uninitiated is that most of us haven't developed enough familiarity with the Old Testament.





One of the keys to understanding the book is also to take it seriously, not to get distracted with fanciful allegories or speculations but to read it with care and diligence as part of the whole Word of God. The Bible consists of 66 books, penned by 40 authors over thousands of years, and yet we now discover that it is an integrated message: every detail, every word, every number, every place name is there by supernatural engineering. And no study makes this clearer than the study of the Book of Revelation.