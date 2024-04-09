Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
I Get A Front Row Seat To Watch Seattle Crash And Burn.
channel image
Tami's Topics Of The Week
10 Subscribers
125 views
Published 21 hours ago

This what Seattle has devolved into during the past four years. What a bunch of degenerates.  And, it will only continue to get worse from here. I'll be sure to get out my popcorn and munch it while I watch. It looks like my decision to move to Post Falls Idaho is the correct one.

Youtube video credit: News For Reasonable People channel

Keywords
seattledegeneracycrash and burndevolvedlarge city

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket