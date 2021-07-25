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The Delta Variant HOAX Exposed - The Delta Variant - Fact, Fiction and outright Lies -- Dr. Andrew Kaufman Explains ( July 14, 2021 )
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113 views • July 25, 2021
Dr. Andrew Kaufman provided this brief educational video on the so-called "deadly" Delta Variant that is believed to be causing major causalities in the world, disproportionately affecting children and the unvaccinated.
Dr. Kaufman's presentation starts out with a basic lesson in genetics, required to understand the topic, but is well worth the time put in. You'll understand how profoundly misleading the narrative is about the "Delta variant" (and all future such "variants") if you watch the video beginning to end.
Dr. Kaufman's presentation starts out with a basic lesson in genetics, required to understand the topic, but is well worth the time put in. You'll understand how profoundly misleading the narrative is about the "Delta variant" (and all future such "variants") if you watch the video beginning to end.
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