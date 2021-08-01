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Athens, Zografou Area - Drone Familiarization Flight over University Campus
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10 views • August 01, 2021
Last afternoon of July 2021, was a fine one for a test flight...
Yeah the extreme heat might affect battery and expected flight duration but still a fine afternoon to do some testing...
The flight took place right after the sun has departed from the visible horizon but before the light diminished.
The model we used was a Yuneec Typhoon H Pro.
Not the newest of models but it still has its own "die hard" admirers and we can understand why!!
We hope you enjoy the highlights on this video.
If you enjoyed our video Like and Subscribe to our channel!
Thank you for your time.
Yeah the extreme heat might affect battery and expected flight duration but still a fine afternoon to do some testing...
The flight took place right after the sun has departed from the visible horizon but before the light diminished.
The model we used was a Yuneec Typhoon H Pro.
Not the newest of models but it still has its own "die hard" admirers and we can understand why!!
We hope you enjoy the highlights on this video.
If you enjoyed our video Like and Subscribe to our channel!
Thank you for your time.
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