UC Irvine Alumni Sponsored Video Interview of Major General, Ret. Laura Yeager, Class of '86

Recently retired US Army Major General Laura Yeager is interviewed at an Alumni Sponsored event by her childhood friend, Libby Doughty, who also graduated in the class of 1986. General Yeager serves on the Executive Committee of the UC Irvine Board of Directors.

The General retired after 36 years in the Army, having started as a member of the UCI ROTC unit, which helped pay her way through to graduation. The General made a US Army Historical First when she took over command of the US Army's 40th Infantry Division in 2019. She was the first female officer to command the Division, which dates back to World War I.

Yeager is a fully qualified and highly decorated Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot and served in combat in the Iraq theater. Her father also served as an Army chopper pilot during the Vietnam conflict and also retired as a Major General. Her husband is also a former Army Pilot whom she met during her flight training. The couple has four children, all now grown men. Her youngest, Scott, is presently a young Army 2nd Lt.