https://gettr.com/post/p2j5vbx72b0

06/06/2023 【Miles’ Insight】Back in early February, when Brother Changdao visited Rep. Paul Gosar on Capitol Hill, he showed great interest in the New Federal State of China. He posed for a photo with fellow fighters, holding the Declaration of the New Federal State of China, and spent over half an hour talking with our fellow fighters.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/06/2023【Nicole看七哥】早在2月初，长岛哥在国会山拜访保罗·戈萨尔(Paul Gosar)议员时，他就对新中国联邦展现出极大兴趣。他手持《新中国联邦宣言》与战友们合照，并超出常规花半个多小时与战友们交谈。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





