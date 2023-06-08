https://gettr.com/post/p2j5vbx72b0
06/06/2023 【Miles’ Insight】Back in early February, when Brother Changdao visited Rep. Paul Gosar on Capitol Hill, he showed great interest in the New Federal State of China. He posed for a photo with fellow fighters, holding the Declaration of the New Federal State of China, and spent over half an hour talking with our fellow fighters.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
06/06/2023【Nicole看七哥】早在2月初，长岛哥在国会山拜访保罗·戈萨尔(Paul Gosar)议员时，他就对新中国联邦展现出极大兴趣。他手持《新中国联邦宣言》与战友们合照，并超出常规花半个多小时与战友们交谈。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.