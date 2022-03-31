Traumatic Brain Injury Survivor Patti Foster Meets Jesus in Heaven

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TAKEAWAYS
Hope After Brain Injury is the only faith-based non-profit for brain injury patients
Patti reminds us that when the Holy Spirit leads us, we should follow
Patti still has to fight agitation stemming from her traumatic brain injury even today
On Saturday, April 23, Hope After Brain Injury will host its Annual Virtual Brain Injury Conference
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