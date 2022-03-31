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Traumatic Brain Injury Survivor Patti Foster Meets Jesus in Heaven
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199 views • March 31, 2022
Patti Foster unbuckled her seatbelt and turned around to check on some flowers in the trunk when the Chevrolet Tahoe she was riding in was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer rig going nearly 70 mph back in 2002. Patti was ejected like a missile out of the back right window of the vehicle and her mangled body lay lifeless on the highway as EMTs rushed to her rescue. She remained in a coma for six weeks and sustained severe brain damage, but while she was comatose, Patti says she went to heaven and met Jesus. “I knew his presence,” she shares. “I knew his voice.” Patti, who is now the Vice President of Hope After Brain Injury, also discusses her inspiring recovery from the devastating crash and what it was like to relearn basic functions like reading, writing, and even chewing.


TAKEAWAYS

Hope After Brain Injury is the only faith-based non-profit for brain injury patients

Patti reminds us that when the Holy Spirit leads us, we should follow

Patti still has to fight agitation stemming from her traumatic brain injury even today

On Saturday, April 23, Hope After Brain Injury will host its Annual Virtual Brain Injury Conference


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🔗 CONNECT WITH PATTI FOSTER
Website: https://www.pattifoster.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/patti.g.foster/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/patti-foster-8210832 :
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pattigfoster/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PattiFo061802
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FosterPatti
Podcast: https://fostertalk.podbean.com/

🔗 CONNECT WITH HOPE AFTER BRAIN INJURY
Website: https://www.hopeafterbraininjury.org/
Podcast: https://hopeafterbraininjury.podbean.com/

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Keywords
crashholy spiritjesuschristianbrain damagecomatraumatic brain injurycar accidenttbitina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showpatti fosterhope after brain injury
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