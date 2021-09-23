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Can you guest the weight before we finish cutting it? Try guess!
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30 views • September 23, 2021
Watch Next:
► Pumpkin pie smoothie : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dAJ_8R5EbIU
► Pumpkin bread loaf: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQ9ruKCEUYE
How much do you think this pumpkin weighs? It's about 1 and a 1/2 foot in diameter. How do much you think this pumpkin costs? Put your guess in the comments below and when give you a shoutout! We'll show you opening this huge pumpkin and then show you the weight. This is one of the biggest pumpkin we have. Hope you enjoy!
View this video also at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/our-big-pumpkin
This video goes along well with the pumpkin pie smoothie video click the link below to view the smoothie recipe !
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/getyourgear
►Support our plant-based cooking channel - https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
►Sign up for our free email list! - https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.ca/berkeleychefs/
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
#berkeleychefs
► Pumpkin pie smoothie : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dAJ_8R5EbIU
► Pumpkin bread loaf: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQ9ruKCEUYE
How much do you think this pumpkin weighs? It's about 1 and a 1/2 foot in diameter. How do much you think this pumpkin costs? Put your guess in the comments below and when give you a shoutout! We'll show you opening this huge pumpkin and then show you the weight. This is one of the biggest pumpkin we have. Hope you enjoy!
View this video also at:
► https://berkeleychefs.com/our-big-pumpkin
This video goes along well with the pumpkin pie smoothie video click the link below to view the smoothie recipe !
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/getyourgear
►Support our plant-based cooking channel - https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
►Sign up for our free email list! - https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.ca/berkeleychefs/
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
#berkeleychefs
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