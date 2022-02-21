Protect Provide and Prepare - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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TAKEAWAYS
Britney Spears shared a nude photo of herself on social media to celebrate her new-found “freedom”
Educational movie Washington’s Armor launches on Presidents Day February 21
LuckyGunner.com is loaded with information on ammunition, firearms, gun accessories and more
The Homesteading Family tells us how to become self-sufficient in any home environment
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Washington’s Armor Movie Trailer: https://www.washingtonsarmor.com/
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