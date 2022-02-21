BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Protect Provide and Prepare - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
434 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
84 views • February 21, 2022
Bullets, food, and bug-out bags are just some of the essential survival skills we tackle in this series. Host Tina Griffin grew up on a 300-acre dairy farm in Pulaski, Wisconsin, where she did her fair share of milking cows, bailing hay, and the dreaded rock picking. Since this topic is on living off the land, it is dedicated to her late father, a third-generation farmer. We covered the great reset, the upcoming cashless society, and the growing concern over food shortage in previous shows. Therefore, it was necessary to interview self-sufficiency experts, so we can be adequately prepared in these uncertain times. We kick this series off with Josh and Carolyn Thomas, who explain the substantial physical and spiritual benefits of having a homesteading mindset.


TAKEAWAYS

Britney Spears shared a nude photo of herself on social media to celebrate her new-found “freedom”

Educational movie Washington’s Armor launches on Presidents Day February 21

LuckyGunner.com is loaded with information on ammunition, firearms, gun accessories and more

The Homesteading Family tells us how to become self-sufficient in any home environment


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
The Homesteading Family video: https://bit.ly/3h40ZwU
Homesteading Classes: https://bit.ly/36qC8l7
Get FREE hour on gun range (mention TINA at Royal Range): https://bit.ly/3Ha2JzG
Lucky Gunner Ammunition: https://www.luckygunner.com/
My Patriot Supply Emergency Food: https://bit.ly/3p0HpWX
Washington’s Armor Movie Trailer: https://www.washingtonsarmor.com/

🔗 CONNECT WITH THE HOMESTEADING FAMILY
Website: https://homesteadingfamily.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/homesteadingfamily
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/homesteadingfamily/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/homesteadingfamily
Podcast: https://homesteadingfamily.com/podcasts-archive/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/homesteadingfamily/_created/

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom

📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/theCCMshow

📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM

💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Give Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
Keywords
gunsfoodfirearmshomesteadingsurvival skillsfarmammunitionbulletscowscashless societyprotectself-sufficiencybritney spearsprepareprovidegreat resetpresidents daybug-out bagsjosh and carolyn thomasthe homesteading familywashingtons armorluckygunnertina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom show
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: The hidden relationship crisis of rural living

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: The hidden relationship crisis of rural living

Belle Carter
F-16 Crash Prompts Urgent Evacuation in Michigan&#8217;s Grand Traverse County

F-16 Crash Prompts Urgent Evacuation in Michigan’s Grand Traverse County

Edison Reed
Beyond Disasters: 5 Everyday Emergencies Worth Preparing For

Beyond Disasters: 5 Everyday Emergencies Worth Preparing For

Douglas Harrington
Financial Prepping: Seven Financial Strategies for Preppers

Financial Prepping: Seven Financial Strategies for Preppers

Sterling Ashworth
Why a 2-person camping cot tent belongs on your outdoor gear list

Why a 2-person camping cot tent belongs on your outdoor gear list

HRS Editors
The Global Poly-Crisis Is Here&#8230; And Few Are Prepared to Survive It

The Global Poly-Crisis Is Here… And Few Are Prepared to Survive It

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy