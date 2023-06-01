https://gettr.com/post/p2icmyudffb
0527 WHISTLE BLOWERS - Corruption & Collusion
Richard Frankel was offered 20 million to drop Miles Guo as a client in his security firm. Bruno Wu and Shan Weijian are both registered CCP spies.
Richard Frankel,有人给他提供了2000万让他放弃郭先生作为他安保公司的客户。吴征和单伟建都是注册的中共间谍。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese
