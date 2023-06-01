Create New Account
Richard Frankel was offered 20 million to drop Miles Guo as a client in his security firm. Bruno Wu and Shan Weijian are both registered CCP spies
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gettr.com/post/p2icmyudffb

0527 WHISTLE BLOWERS - Corruption & Collusion

Richard Frankel was offered 20 million to drop Miles Guo as a client in his security firm. Bruno Wu and Shan Weijian are both registered CCP spies.

Richard Frankel,有人给他提供了2000万让他放弃郭先生作为他安保公司的客户。吴征和单伟建都是注册的中共间谍。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@nfscspeaks @s7gril

@mosenglish @moschinese



Keywords
