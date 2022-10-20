10/19/2022 Miles Guo: The New Yorker article avoided discussion of the fact that I, Miles Guo is the cleanest and the most law-abiding entrepreneur in Communist China, the fact that my family business never committed loan fraud or tax evasion, and the fact that I am the No. 1 enemy of the CCP
