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10/19/2022 Miles Guo: The New Yorker article avoided discussion of the fact that I, Miles Guo is the cleanest and the most law-abiding entrepreneur in Communist China, the fact that my family business never committed loan fraud or tax evasion, and the fact that I am the No. 1 enemy of the CCP