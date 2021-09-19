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Genocide (Dr. Bryan Ardis)
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1513 views • September 19, 2021
Jesus will clarify that the exact opposite is true. In fact, a person's willingness to obey comes before their ability to understand truth (John 7:17). Those who "refuse" to believe (John 5:39–40) will not come to the truth, no matter how much knowledge they have.
Remdesivir, sold under the brand name Veklury, is a broad-spectrum antiviral medication developed by the biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences. It is administered via injection into a vein. During the COVID-19 pandemic, remdesivir was approved or authorized for emergency use to treat COVID‑19 in around 50 countries. Updated guidelines from the World Health Organization in November 2020
Remdesivir, sold under the brand name Veklury, is a broad-spectrum antiviral medication developed by the biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences. It is administered via injection into a vein. During the COVID-19 pandemic, remdesivir was approved or authorized for emergency use to treat COVID‑19 in around 50 countries. Updated guidelines from the World Health Organization in November 2020
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