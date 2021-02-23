© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rain Catch Systems, simple and DIY. Brief overview
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
3346 views • February 23, 2021
Just a quick walk through of our DIY Rain catch systems. Two types shown here. Rather inexpensive to make. You can get the recycle/refurbished drums and barrels from any reputable dealer in your area. All other items can be obtained at any retail or hardware store. Elbow grease is all on you :).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=caVsUEy0y18
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=caVsUEy0y18
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.