The Great Awakening is Here! This Special Father’s Day Edition of the Alex Jones Show Is a Must-Watch Broadcast! FULL SHOW 6/18/2023





The Alex Jones Show

On this special Father’s Day transmission, Alex Jones breaks down how the Great Awakening is accelerating as cultures from all over the world unite to push back against the tyrannical anti-human New World Order agenda. You don’t want to miss this broadcast!

Jun 18, 2023





