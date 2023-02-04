X22 REPORT Ep. 2989b - China Owns Biden, Trump Sends Message To China, Time To Go On The Hunt

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2989b - Feb. 3, 2023
China Owns Biden, Trump Sends Message To China, Time To Go On The Hunt
The [DS] is exposed, China now comes into the spotlight. A balloon was spotted over the US and it belonged to China and the Biden admin is doing nothing about it. Biden is owned by China and controls him. Trump sends a message about China and the spies that are in our country. He says it's time to go on the hunt.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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