X22 REPORT Ep. 2989b - China Owns Biden, Trump Sends Message To China, Time To Go On The Hunt

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2989b - Feb. 3, 2023

China Owns Biden, Trump Sends Message To China, Time To Go On The Hunt

The [DS] is exposed, China now comes into the spotlight. A balloon was spotted over the US and it belonged to China and the Biden admin is doing nothing about it. Biden is owned by China and controls him. Trump sends a message about China and the spies that are in our country. He says it's time to go on the hunt.

