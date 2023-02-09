Create New Account
Astonishing INFRA-RED Studies Show NON-HUMAN TECHNOLOGY in Creation of Our Lady of Guadalupe Image!
Not made by human hands! The picture in infrared, of the Original Image of Our lady of Guadalupe, revealed the complete absence of brush strokes and any other known painting technique used.


This infrared photograph appears at the beginning of the third volume of the Guadalupana Encyclopedia of Fr. Xavier Escalada. Taken in 1946 by Mr. Jesús Castaño Wilhemy (photochromolithographer), it is the only one until today that has been taken complying with the requirements required, and with all the necessary implements to obtain results in accordance with the demands of the main museums of the world.

It is also the only one infrared picture taken of the original image without any protection until today.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rKLtIJlR3xo


